India’s Heavy Rains Kill 22

Parts of India are being inundated with rain.

The heavy rains in northern India, causing landslides and flooding, have killed at least 22 people.

The India Meteorological Department forecast Monday “intense rainfall” for Himachal Pradesh and adjoining areas of North Punjab and Haryana.

The department said “isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Delhi Monday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday that Delhi’s infrastructure is not designed to withstand the amount of rain it is receiving.

The Times of India reported that at least four people died Sunday in Delhi in separate incidents, including a wall collapse, a house collapse and the uprooting of trees from Sunday’s rain.

Forecasters say heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Bihar during next 3-4 days and isolated heavy rainfall thereafter.