India’s Iconic Monument Suffers Flooding

The Taj Mahal, the world-renowned mausoleum located in Agra, India, suffered flooding in one of its nearby gardens after record monsoon rains hit the city.

The structure is located near the Yamuna River, which has been experiencing unusually high water levels — hitting 152 meters (499 feet), slightly higher than the warning level for possible hazard.

Local officials expressed concern about the integrity of the 17th-century structure and said the last time the river reached the boundary walls was in 2010. The Taj Mahal last suffered water damage in 1978.

Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India said there was not any “serious concern” regarding possible damage to the Taj Mahal.

"If it rains more, or the water stays this high for some days, we will need to assess the situation again," said Raj Kumar Patel, superintendent archaeologist at ASI.

Heavy floods in India have killed at least 100 people in the north, causing massive landslides and washing away bridges and houses.

The Taj Mahal remains India’s largest tourist attraction, with as many as 8 million visitors a year.