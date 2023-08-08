India’s Opposition Targets Modi in No Confidence Motion Against His Government

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party government faced a no-confidence motion in parliament Tuesday over ethnic strife that has gripped the remote northeastern state of Manipur and his failure to speak on the issue for over three months.

The motion, brought by the “INDIA” alliance that includes 26 opposition parties, poses no threat to the stability of Modi’s government, which has an overwhelming majority in parliament.

Initiating a debate in parliament, Congress Party lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi said the no confidence motion was not about numbers, but one of justice for the people of Manipur. “If Manipur is burning, India is burning. If Manipur has been divided, India is divided,” he said.

Questioning the prime minister’s public silence over the strife in a state that is ruled by the BJP, Gogoi said, “our call is clear, that the prime minister should talk on the issue.”

Modi has not commented on the violence that erupted in the state more than three months ago, except for brief remarks that he made after a video showing two women in Manipur being paraded naked went viral.

The clashes that have broken out between the majority Meitei group and the tribal Kuki community in Manipur have claimed over 150 lives and displaced about 60,000 people. Several incidents of sexual violence against women have been reported.

The violence erupted in the wake of an order by the Manipur High Court that asked the government to implement an affirmative action program. The program would give the Meitei community more access to land and jobs reserved for Kukis and other ethnic tribes.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing a case on violence reported against women in the state during the ethnic strife, has said it will monitor all cases of gender-based violence. It also said last week that the law and order machinery in the state appeared to have broken down.

Political analysts said the opposition INDIA alliance, which was formed by 26 parties last month, is hoping to gain political traction ahead of next year’s general elections by using the debate in parliament to focus attention on what it calls are divisive policies of the BJP.

“From the opposition’s standpoint, the no-confidence motion should be seen more in terms of building a tempo against Mr. Modi,” said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai. “What the opposition is doing through the Manipur crisis is to highlight these types of fault lines during BJP’s rule.”

Hoping to improve its prospects in the elections, in which Modi is widely expected to lead his party to victory, the alliance plans to fight jointly against the BJP.

Ruling party members who spoke during the debate highlighted the achievements of the Modi government, saying the nation was progressing rapidly under him and slammed the opposition.

“It is a televised debate so they are using the opportunity to target the opposition alliance and the Congress Party. Also, since the Manipur issue concerns a remote part of India, it does not bring much traction in the rest of the country, so both sides are speaking consciously on broader issues as well,” said Kidwai.

The motion will be voted on Thursday, when Prime Minister Modi is expected to speak. The BJP and its allies control more than 350 seats in the 545-member house.

This is the second time Modi’s government has faced a no-confidence motion during its nine-year rule. Another motion brought in 2018 was defeated.

Ahead of the motion, Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi was reinstated as a lawmaker after the Supreme Court suspended a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case over his comments on Prime Minister Modi’s surname. The conviction had led to his disqualification from parliament.