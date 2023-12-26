Civilian Deaths Raise Questions in Kashmir

The Indian army ordered on Monday a Court of Inquiry to probe the circumstances around the deaths of three civilians on Friday in Poonch district on the Indian side of Jammu and Kashmir.

India and Pakistan each control parts of Muslim-majority Kashmir, where militants have fought Indian security forces for decades.

Troops from 48 Rashtriya Rifles — a counterinsurgency force of the Indian army — had detained eight people from Topa Pir village in the Poonch district for questioning after a deadly ambush on security forces on Dec. 21.

In the attack by anti-India rebels, four Indian soldiers were killed and three others injured.

Local residents and family members of those detained alleged all eight civilians were tortured, with three of them — identified as Safeer Hussain, Mohammad Showkat and Shabir Ahmed – dying while in military custody.

Videos allegedly showing the torture of the detained civilians were circulated on social media, which triggered anger among local residents.

“Two of the three men, including my nephew, seen in the video died in army custody due to inhumane treatment,” Mohammad Siddiq, a shopkeeper and an elected member of the local self-government body known as Panchayat, told VOA. “Five other people are battling for their lives.”

In a statement released late Saturday, the Indian military said “reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths” in Poonch, The Associated Press reported. The statement continued, “The matter is under investigation. Indian army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations,” according to AP.

Local media on Sunday reported that four senior officers were removed from their unit following the demands by locals and regional pro-India political parties to ensure a fair investigation into the matter.

Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, public relations officer of the Indian army in the Jammu region, told VOA. “I am not aware of any incident as I am on leave.”

Haseeb Mughal, deputy inspector general of police in Rajouri-Poonch range, confirmed to VOA that police have filed a first information report in the case at Surankote police station in Poonch.”

He refused to provide any additional information.

The alleged custodial killings triggered protests on the Indian side of Kashmir led by politicians affiliated with pro-India political parties.

“We condemned the killing of our security forces and similarly we condemn the killings of civilians,” National Conference General-Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar told VOA. “We demand [a] fair probe into this matter and punishment should be given to everyone involved in this criminal activity."

Guftar Ahmed Chowdhary, an advocate and political activist from the region, told VOA that people in and around the village are terrified after the incident.

“The sad part is that the people living in Rajouri and Poonch have stood for the nation and the army,” Chowdhary said. “People demand exemplary punishment to be given to the culprits involved in heinous crime.”

Choudhary Mohd Yasin, deputy commissioner of Poonch, did not respond to calls from VOA for comment.

In a separate incident, militants on Sunday morning killed the former senior superintendent of police, Mohammad Shafi, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Shafi was offering morning prayers at a local mosque.