Indian Court Upholds Death Penalty for 2012 Gang Rape

India's Supreme Court has upheld the death sentences for three of four men found guilty of a fatal gang rape in 2012.

Last year the Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's death penalty for the men.

The men filed a review petition, saying their death sentences amounted to "cold-blooded killing in the name of justice." The court dismissed that review petition Monday.

A fourth man who received the death penalty for the rape has not filed a review petition.

Six men were charged in the rape. One was found dead in his jail cell. Another defendant, who was 17 at the time of the attack, was sentenced to three years in a reform home — the maximum sentience he could receive.

The rape of the 23-year-old woman in Delhi received international headlines. She was also assaulted with an iron bar. She died of severe organ failure after suffering internal injuries and brain damage in the rape. She died two weeks after the attack.

The woman's attack set off furious protests across India about the treatment of women in the country and led to an overhaul of India's sexual assault laws.