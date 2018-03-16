Indian Hospital: Hillary Clinton Treated for Minor Injury

The head of an Indian hospital says Hillary Clinton was briefly treated there after suffering a minor injury at her hotel.



Suresh Goyal, the CEO of Goyal Hospital in the city of Jodhpur, says she arrived in the hospital early Wednesday and "was here for about 15-20 minutes."



He declined to say what she was treated for. An employee of Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, says Clinton had stayed there and had sprained her wrist. He said, however, that she was not injured at that hotel.



A widely shared video shot earlier this week showed her tripping on the steps of a palace in central India.