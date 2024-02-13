Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
South & Central Asia

Indian Police Fire Tear Gas at Farmers Marching Toward New Delhi

People run for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse protesting farmers who were marching to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu, India, Feb.13, 2024.
People run for cover after police fired tear gas to disperse protesting farmers who were marching to New Delhi near the Punjab-Haryana border at Shambhu, India, Feb.13, 2024.

Security forces in India Tuesday fired tear gas at a group of farmers marching toward New Delhi.

Thousands of farmers are marching on the capital to demand a guaranteed minimum price for their products.

Police have established barricades of metal spikes, barbed wire and cement blocks at various entry points to the capital to keep the farmers out. Authorities have banned large gatherings in New Delhi and suspended internet service in neighboring Haryana state.

The protests were launched after talks between farm leaders and ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government broke down.

Modi is seeking to avoid a repeat of protests in 2021, when hundreds of farmers set up makeshift camps in the capital for months that forced Modi to repeal a series of agricultural reform bills the farmers said would threaten their livelihoods.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse.

  • 16x9 Image

    VOA News

    The Voice of America provides news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of over 326 million people. Stories with the VOA News byline are the work of multiple VOA journalists and may contain information from wire service reports.

Related

The Day in Photos

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG