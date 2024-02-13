Indian Police Fire Tear Gas at Farmers Marching Toward New Delhi

Security forces in India Tuesday fired tear gas at a group of farmers marching toward New Delhi.

Thousands of farmers are marching on the capital to demand a guaranteed minimum price for their products.

Police have established barricades of metal spikes, barbed wire and cement blocks at various entry points to the capital to keep the farmers out. Authorities have banned large gatherings in New Delhi and suspended internet service in neighboring Haryana state.

The protests were launched after talks between farm leaders and ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government broke down.

Modi is seeking to avoid a repeat of protests in 2021, when hundreds of farmers set up makeshift camps in the capital for months that forced Modi to repeal a series of agricultural reform bills the farmers said would threaten their livelihoods.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse.