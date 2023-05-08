Indian Troops Deployed to Manipur Site of Last Week's Ethnic Clashes

Thousands of Indian troops have been deployed to the Indian state of Manipur where deadly ethnic clashes erupted last week.

The violence broke out last week because the Meitei community is seeking to be included in the Scheduled Tribe category, which would give them access to forest lands and a percentage of government jobs and college placements in designated institutions.

The Meiteis who are Hindus make up more than 50% of the Manipur population. Other ethnic groups already on the Scheduled Tribe list, which are predominantly Christian, fear that if the Meiteis receive the designation they will see their benefits cut back.

In the skirmishes last week, gunshots rang out, fires broke out, and thousands of people fled their homes. Cars, houses and churches were torched.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Monday that the situation in Manipur is under control and urged people to be peaceful.