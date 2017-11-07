Indiana Prosecutors Vehemently Oppose Medical Marijuana

Indiana's county prosecutors remain vehemently opposed to any form of marijuana legalization and insist the plant "is not medicine" amid a push by a conservative state lawmaker to have it recognized as such.

The Association of Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys argues, in a letter to Republican Governor Eric Holcomb's administration, that.any type of marijuana legalization would come with grave consequences The letter, dated last week, was publicly released Monday.

"Reports abound of efforts to legalize marijuana in the state of Indiana," wrote David N. Powell, the association's executive secretary. "We respectfully ask the [administration] to formally oppose the legalization of marijuana in any form, for any purpose."

It came as state Representative Jim Lucas — a media-savvy politician better known for his outspoken opposition to gun restrictions — said he would "100 percent full-throttle" pursue medical marijuana legislation.

The libertarian-leaning lawmaker from Seymour faces long odds during the session beginning in January, but the fact that a Republican is so vocally pushing the measure marks a significant change.

Reached Tuesday for comment on the prosecutors' letter, Lucas said: "The gloves are off." Holcomb's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Legalization common

Although federal law still considers marijuana illegal, more than half of U.S. states, including some conservative ones, have legalized medical marijuana for the treatment of certain conditions.

"We got 29 states that are ahead of us, that have shown the benefits," Lucas said. "Can it be abused? Sure, anything can be abused. But since we know this can save lives, why do we want to continue to risk the quality of life, or the well-being of innocent people, just because some might go out there and abuse it?"

He suggested medical marijuana could provide an alternative to addictive painkillers.

The prosecutors association disagrees. It also says those who argue that marijuana can be used as medicine are relying on "half-truths and anecdotal evidence." But that's at odds with scientific studies that have found marijuana can treat chronic pain and ease nausea from chemotherapy, among other medical issues.

A federal advisory panel said in a January report that there were likely medical benefits to marijuana, but also potential risks that needed to be researched more.

Powell said in his letter that a Food and Drug Administration review was the only "legally recognized procedure for bringing safe and effective medications to the American public."

"To date, the FDA has not found marijuana to be either safe or effective medicine for any condition," he added.

Last year, Indiana took baby steps toward adopting medical marijuana after Holcomb signed a law allowing those with a form of epilepsy to use cannabidiol, often referred to as CBD, which is derived from pot plants but lacks psychoactive properties.

The prosecutors association opposed the measure.