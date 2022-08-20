Indonesia Confirms First Monkeypox Case in Citizen Returning From Abroad - Ministry

Indonesia has confirmed its first monkeypox infection, detected in a person who had returned from an unidentified country with documented cases, a health ministry spokesman said Saturday.

The 27-year-old male tested positive in the capital Jakarta late Friday, Mohammad Syahril told a news conference.

The Indonesian national, who is doing "well" and showing only mild symptoms, is self-isolating at home, said Syahril, who did not say where the patient had come from.

"We have followed up with tracing of close contacts and will check up on them," he said, adding the government is in the process of procuring around 10,000 vaccines for monkeypox.

The health ministry is urging calm and has reassured the public that monkeypox is treatable. It has so far tested 22 suspected cases from across the country, all of which were negative.

Neighboring Singapore reported its first local case of monkeypox last month and had 15 confirmed cases as of August 5.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, the Philippines and Thailand also have confirmed cases.

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, with more than 40,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox, including a handful of deaths, in more than 80 countries where the virus is not endemic.