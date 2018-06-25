Location of Sunken Indonesian Ferry Identified

Indonesia's search and rescue agency says it has located the wreckage of a ferry that sank in a popular lake on Sumatra island last week.

The agency says an object similar to the build of the boat has been spotted more than 400 meters deep in Lake Toba, which fills the crater of a giant volcano that erupted tens of thousands of years ago.

Eighteen people were rescued after the overcrowded ferry capsized last Monday evening, but further rescue efforts were hampered by high winds and rough waters. The bodies of three passengers were recovered days after the accident, but authorities believe more than 180 others are believed to be trapped inside the wreckage.

Ferry sinkings are a common tragedy in Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 17,000 islands in the Indian Ocean, due to weak enforcement of safety regulations.