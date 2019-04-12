Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
East Asia

Indonesia On Alert for Tsunami

update
  • Associated Press
Indonesia

JAKARTA — 

Indonesia's geophysics agency says a tsunami is possible after a strong earthquake struck east of Sulawesi island.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake which hit Friday at a depth of 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) had a magnitude of 6.8.

The epicenter of the quake is far from the city of Palu, which was devastated by an earthquake and tsunami in September.

*This is a developing story. We will update with more details as they become available.

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG