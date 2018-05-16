Another Police Station Attacked in Indonesia

Authorities in Indonesia say a police outpost on Sumatra Island was attacked Wednesday.

A van carrying four men drove up to the front gate of the outpost of the city of Riau, and one of the men jumped out of the vehicle and began attacking police with a samurai sword.

Three of the men were shot and killed by police. At least one journalist who was at the outpost to cover a scheduled event was injured.

Wednesday's attack happened two days after a family of six suicide bombers, including teens and children, targeted three churches, killing at least 13 people and wounding 41 others in Surabaya, Indonesia's second largest city.

A day later, a family of five carried out a suicide bombing attack on a police headquarters in Surabaya that left 10 people wounded, including four policemen and six civilians.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for both attacks.

The string of attacks comes as Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, welcomes the first day of Ramadan.