Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
East Asia

Indonesia's Sumatra Checks for Damage from 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake

Jakarta

Indonesia's disaster agency is assessing the impact of a strong earthquake that hit off the southern coast of Sumatra island late Tuesday, it said in a statement, noting there had been no reports of damage or casualties by near midnight.

The 6.3 magnitude quake struck at 21:31 local time (1431 GMT), the country's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) said, with its epicenter 80 kilometers south of the town of Manna in Bengkulu province, at a depth of 52 kilometers.

Manna is about 600 kilometers northwest of the capital Jakarta.

The tremor was felt for 2 to 6 seconds by residents along the southern coastline of Sumatra, prompting some to run out of their homes, disaster agency BNPB said in a statement.

"It was quite strong," a Bengkulu agency official, Septi, said.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire," a seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

In February, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake killed more than 10 people when it struck inland near the western coast of Sumatra.

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG