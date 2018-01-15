Jakarta's Stock Exchange Mezzanine Collapses, 75 Injured

Police say 75 people were injured Monday when the mezzanine of Jakarta's stock exchange collapsed into the lobby, trapping some people under slabs of concrete.

Emergency officials say no deaths have been reported from the accident in the building that also houses the local World Bank office.

"Slabs of concrete started to fall, there was lots of dust. Water pipes had burst," said Megha Kapoor, who works in the building and was in the lobby when the floor gave way. "I heard a loud cracking sound. I saw a lady unconscious stuck under a slab of concrete."

The stock exchange was able to resume business Monday afternoon.