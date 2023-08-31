Indonesia Student Hopes Harvard Research Helps Her Home Country

According to new research from the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), 42% of major AI companies in the United States have a founder who came to the U.S. as an international student.

Furthermore, nearly 4 out of 5 of these companies were founded by immigrants or the children of immigrants. And of all the graduate students in the U.S. studying AI-related fields, 70% come from another country.

Keeping international students in the U.S. after graduation is “essential for U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence,” the study concludes.

Stuart Anderson, the executive director of NFAP, summarizes his findings in Forbes. (July 2023)