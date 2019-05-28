Indonesian Police: 4 Top Officials Target of Failed Assassination Plot

Indonesian police say four top government officials were the targets of an assassination plot that may have been linked to last week’s deadly post-presidential riots in Jakarta.

National police chief Tito Karnavian told reporters Tuesday the intended victims of the plot were chief security minister Wiranto who uses just one name, intelligence agency chief Budi Gunawan, maritime affairs minister Luhut Pandjaitan, and Gories Mere, a special adviser to President Joko Widodo. Karnavian said the identities of the targets were revealed after six people were arrested on Monday in connection with the plot.

Wiranto, who appeared at the press conference with Karnavian, said the plot was intended to “create fear.”

At least eight people were killed and hundreds injured during two nights of clashes in the Indonesian capital between security forces and supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces general who was soundly defeated by President Widodo in the April 17 vote. Security officials say they believe the protests, which began after Widodo was officially declared the winner, were organized by several groups, including hardline Islamic militants.

Prabowo has refused to concede the election, alleging massive fraud and irregularities while providing no evidence, and challenged the result in the Constitutional Court.