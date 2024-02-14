Accessibility links

Indonesian Voters Cast Ballots for New President Wednesday

Vice presidential candidate and eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, center, talks to his supporters after voting during the election at a polling station in Solo, Indonesia, Feb. 14, 2024.
Vice presidential candidate and eldest son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, center, talks to his supporters after voting during the election at a polling station in Solo, Indonesia, Feb. 14, 2024.

More than 200 million people spread across three time zones and 17,000 islands cast their ballots in Wednesday’s presidential and legislative elections in Indonesia.

All eyes are on the race to succeed outgoing President Joko Widodo, who is leaving after serving two five-year terms in office.

The favorite is 72-year-old Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who is mounting his third bid for the presidency, losing both times to Widodo.

Subianto was a special forces commander during the brutal rule of autocratic ruler Suharto until he was dismissed in 1998 amid accusations he ordered the kidnapping of democracy activists, which he has vigorously denied.

Three Candidates Vie to Become Indonesia's New Leader
Three Candidates Vie to Become Indonesia's New Leader

Subianto has reformed his image for the campaign, using TikTok and other social media platforms to portray himself as a cuddly grandfather figure.

He picked Widodo’s son as his vice-presidential running mate, a move intended to capitalize on the current president’s enormous popularity.

Voter opinion surveys show him with solid leads over two former provincial governors, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo. A candidate needs to win more than 50% of the total vote and at least 20% of the vote in half of Indonesia’s provinces to avoid a second-round vote in June.

The world’s biggest single-day election will also see voters choose who will serve in more than 20,000 national, provincial and local legislative offices in the world’s third-largest democracy. Heavy rains in the capital, Jakarta, triggered flooding that delayed the opening of several voting stations.

Polls were closed at 1 p.m. Jakarta time (0600 GMT). Preliminary results should be released late Wednesday, but it will be weeks before the final tally is completed.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse.

