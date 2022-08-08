UN: International Aid Needed for People of Ukraine

More humanitarian assistance is needed to respond to the worsening crisis in Ukraine, the U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine said Monday.

Denise Brown has called on the international community to continue to provide for life-saving operations in Ukraine.

"Since the war began, access has been extremely challenging in areas beyond the control of the government of Ukraine," Brown said. "I call on the parties to the conflict to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and facilitate the humanitarian response to make sure we can support every person who desperately needs assistance, no matter where they live."

The U.N. on Monday revised the multiagency Flash Appeal to continue combating the issues facing Ukraine. The financial assistance noted on the appeal increased from $2.25 billion to $4.3 billion and will be used specifically to aid and protect the citizens of Ukraine through December 2022.

Brown said at least one-third of Ukraine's population — about 17.7 million people — will need humanitarian help in the coming months.

The increased funding is extremely important as winter approaches and displaced Ukrainians face the loss of heat, oil and gas.

The need is urgent in the Donbas region and in some northern and southern oblasts.

