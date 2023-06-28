International Students Worry AI Detectors Wrongly Flag Them as Cheaters

Some universities are using AI detectors to root out cheating. But international students worry that they'll be wrongly targeted by the algorithms.

A recent study from Stanford University underscores the concern, finding that AI detectors can be "unreliable and biased against non-native English writers," the Financial Express reports.

Among other things, the study found that non-native speakers' use of translation and grammar tools can wrongly indicate the work was generated by AI.

