South & Central Asia
International Women's Day
March 08, 2019 12:12 PM
Women around the world marked International Women's Day with celebrations, protests, and demands for equality and an end to gender violence.
1
A group of women watch a street play on domestic violence before the start of a march to mark International Women's Day in New Delhi, India, March 8, 2019.
2
Women protest in Istanbul, Turkey, March 8, 2019, against the imprisonment of women and children in Syrian penitentiaries.
3
A woman with the message written on her back, "No flesh should be for sale" stands on the statue at the Place de la Republique during a protest to highlight the pay disparity between women and men, in Paris, France, March 8, 2019.
4
A Yazidi woman lights candles during a ceremony at Lilash Temple to commemorate the death of women who were killed by Islamic State militants, during the International Women Day, in Shikhan north of Iraq, March 8, 2019.
International Women's Day
