Interpol Chief Reported Missing After Trip to China

French police have opened an investigation into the disappearance of the top official at Interpol, Chinese national Meng Hongwei.

Meng’s wife, who lives in Lyon, where the international police organization has its headquarters, contacted the police after not hearing from her husband since he traveled to China in late September.

Meng, 64, a former vice minister of public security in China, was elected to head Interpol in November 2016, for a four-year term. He is the first Chinese national to hold the post.

According to Meng’s bio on Interpol’s website, he has almost 40 years of experience in criminal justice and policing, during which he dealt with issues related to legal institutions, narcotics control, counter-terrorism, border control, immigration and international cooperation.