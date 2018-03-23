Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Investigators Enter UK Headquarters of Research Firm Cambridge Analytica 

  • VOA News
People are seen inside the building which houses the offices of Cambridge Analytica as investigators from Britain's Information Commissioners Office entered, following the granting of a search warrant by a High Court judge, in London, March 23, 2018.

British investigators have entered the London offices of the data research firm Cambridge Analytica, which is at the center of controversy over the alleged use of millions of people’s personal data from the Facebook social network.

About 20 investigators arrived at the firm’s central London offices late Friday, soon after a judge granted a search warrant that Britain’s Information Commissioners Office had requested.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham is investigating claims the research firm illegally acquired the personal data from Facebook.

The research firm is alleged to have illegally used the data of an estimated 50 million Facebook users to build profiles for U.S. political campaigns, including the presidential campaign of Donald Trump.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG