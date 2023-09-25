Accessibility links

Iran: 1 Dead, 4 Injured in Incident at Bandar Abbas Refinery

FILE - An oil refinery is seen in the Gulf port city of Bandar Abbas, April 30, 2017, in this handout picture provided by the office of Iranian Presidency.
DUBAI — 

One person is dead, and four others were injured in an incident at Iran's southern refinery of Bandar Abbas last week, Iranian state media reported Monday.

The Iranian Oil Ministry's Shana news agency said the incident occurred late on September 22 during emergency repairs, adding that five maintenance workers were hurt, with one worker dying from the injuries.

"During the emergency repair operation in one of the process units of this refinery, five people were injured, and one of the injured died on Monday," an official from Bandar Abbas refinery told state media.

The incident did not impact production at the refinery, which is one of Iran's largest, Shana added.

