Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
VOA News on Iran

Iran Blames Israel for Drone Attack

Eyewitness footage shows what is said to be the moment of an explosion at a military industry factory in Isfahan, Iran, Jan. 29, 2023, in this still image obtained from a video. Pool via WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran on Thursday blamed Israel for a drone attack that took place Saturday in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

A letter posted on the website of Iran’s mission to the United Nations said preliminary indications were that Israel “was responsible for this attempted act of aggression.”

The letter did not include specific evidence.

Iran said the attack involved three drones that targeted a military workshop, and that two of them were shot down.

Iran’s defense ministry said the attack caused minor damage to the building.

Israel has conducted a number of attacks targeting sites linked to Iran’s nuclear program.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG