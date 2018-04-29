Iran Confirms Arrest of British-Iranian Professor

Iran's judiciary has confirmed the arrest of a British-Iranian university professor on security charges.

Abbas Edalat, a computer scientist and mathematician at Imperial College London, was reportedly arrested earlier this month by the Revolutionary Guard, which has detained several dual-nationals in recent years.

Iran's official IRNA news agency on Sunday quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi as saying Edalat had been detained on "security charges," without elaborating. It was the first official confirmation of his arrest.

On Thursday, the semi-official Fars news agency said Edalat was one of several people arrested by the Guard over accusations of being part of a "network affiliated with Britain."

Edalat had actively campaigned against Western military action targeting Iran.