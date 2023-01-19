Accessibility links

Iran Criticizes European Parliament for Revolutionary Guards Terror Label

FILE - Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in East Azerbaijan province, Iran, Oct. 17, 2022.

Iran on Thursday criticized a vote in the European Parliament to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror group.

Iran’s foreign ministry said Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called the vote inappropriate and incorrect in a phone call Thursday with EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell.

The Iranian criticism came a day after a non-binding vote in the European Parliament that condemned the IRGC for cracking down on protesters and supplying drones to Russian forces in Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss adding new sanctions on Iran next week.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

