Iran Dismisses IAEA Report on Undeclared Changes at Nuclear Site

FILE - Iranian workers stand in front of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, about 1,200 km (746 miles) south of Tehran October 26, 2010.

Iran’s atomic energy organization on Wednesday dismissed a report by the United Nations nuclear watchdog that said Iran had made an undeclared change to uranium enriching equipment at its Fordow plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said its inspectors found a modification to an interconnection between two clusters of centrifuges that was substantially different than what Iran had declared to the agency.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement that the change is “inconsistent with Iran’s obligations” under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and undermines the IAEA’s ability to “implement effective safeguards measures” at the Fordow site.

Iranian state media quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Association of Iran, saying the IAEA report was based on a mistake made by an IAEA inspector who mistakenly flagged the issue, and that the matter had been resolved.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

