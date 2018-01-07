Earthquake Rocks Western Iranian Region

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Iran's western province of Kermanshah on Saturday, injuring 21 people, media reports said.

The semiofficial ISNA news agency said the Kurdish town of Sarpol-e Zahab, about 520 kilometers west of Tehran, was near the epicenter of the quake.

Two of those injured had to be hospitalized, and the rest were released after receiving treatment, state television said. There were no reports of damage.

The temblor struck near where a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit in November, killing more than 600 people and injuring more than 9,000. Some 50 percent of the casualties occurred in Sarpol-e Zahab during that earthquake. There have since been numerous aftershocks in the area.

Iran has several major seismic faults within its territory and often experiences quakes.