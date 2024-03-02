Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
VOA News on Iran

Iran Election Turnout Around 40%, Reports Say

FILE - Iranians vote during the parliamentary election at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2024. (West Asia News Agency via Reuters)
FILE - Iranians vote during the parliamentary election at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2024. (West Asia News Agency via Reuters)

Turnout for Iran’s parliamentary election, seen as a test of the clerical establishment’s legitimacy, appears to have hit a historic low of around 40%, according to unofficial reports in Iranian media on Saturday.

Heavyweight moderates and conservatives stayed away from Friday's election, and reformists called it unfree and unfair as it was mainly a contest between hardliners and low-key conservatives loyal to Islamic revolutionary ideals.

Mohammad Khatami, Iran's first reformist president, was among the critics who did not vote on Friday.

Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, a women's rights advocate, in a statement shared by her family with Reuters, called the election a "sham."

The Hamshahri and Kayhan newspapers reported that turnout was estimated at about 40%, in line with official surveys ahead of the poll estimating about 41% of eligible Iranians would vote.

Hamshahri called the turnout "a 25-million slap” to calls for an election boycott, in a front-page headline next to a depiction of a ballot paper smacking U.S. President Joe Biden in the face.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Iran's "enemies" — a term he normally uses for the United States and Israel — of trying to create despair among Iranian voters.

"The Silent Majority" was the front-page headline in Ham Mihan, a pro-reform newspaper, which also put the turnout at about 40%.

The interior ministry may announce the official turnout later Saturday. If the turnout figure is officially confirmed, it would be the lowest turnout since Iran's Islamic revolution in 1979.

Iran's turnout fell to 42.5% in 2020 parliamentary elections from about 62% in 2016.

The election follows anti-government protests in 2022 and 2023 that spiraled into some of Iran's worst political turmoil since the revolution and coincided with growing frustration over the country's economic woes.

Over 15,000 candidates ran for the 290-seat parliament on Friday.

The parliamentary election was twinned with a vote for the 88-seat Assembly of Experts, an influential body that has the task of choosing 84-year-old Khamenei's successor.

Hardline President Ebrahim Raisi was reelected to the Assembly of Experts with 82.5% of the vote, the interior ministry announced on Saturday.

Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist who was elected president in landslide wins in 2013 and 2017 promising to reduce Iran's diplomatic isolation, was banned from running, drawing criticism from moderates.

  • 16x9 Image

    Reuters

    Reuters is a news agency founded in 1851 and owned by the Thomson Reuters Corporation based in Toronto, Canada. One of the world's largest wire services, it provides financial news as well as international coverage in over 16 languages to more than 1000 newspapers and 750 broadcasters around the globe.

Related

Special Report

Confronting ‘Morality’
Read a translation: English Kurmancî كوردی فارسی دری پښتو‎

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG