Iran Executes British Iranian National

Iran has executed a British Iranian national.

Ali Reza Akbari was a former Iranian deputy defense minister and had been charged with spying for Britain.

Iran’s Mizan news agency announced Akbari’s death Saturday, but it was not immediately clear when the execution took place. He was arrested in 2019.

The U.K. and the U.S. had urged Iran not to carry out the death penalty.

“The charges against Ali Reza Akbari and his sentencing to execution were politically motivated. His execution would be unconscionable,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Friday. “We are greatly disturbed by the reports that Mr. Akbari was drugged, tortured while in custody, interrogated for thousands of hours, and forced to make false confessions.”

Akbari’s trial was not open to the public.

Iran has handed down a number of death sentences recently, following the protests that have gripped the country after a young woman died in custody after her arrest for wearing her headscarf improperly. Iran has executed at least four people since the protests.