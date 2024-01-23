Iran Executes Man Accused of Running Over Police Officers

Iran’s judiciary said Tuesday it carried out the death sentence of Mohammad Ghobadlou, who was accused of driving into a group of police officers, killing one and injuring five others.

Authorities detained Ghobadlou amid the crackdown on protests that followed the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini in 2022.

Ghobadlou was sentenced to death in November 2022.

Amnesty International raised concerns about his prosecution and treatment in prison, saying it had information that he was repeatedly beaten and forced to confess.

Clara Bunger, a member of Germany’s parliament, told VOA’s Persian service she was shocked to hear Iran was going ahead with the execution only months after a court agreed to review the case.

Bunger said Germany should call on Iran to halt such executions and release the political prisoners it is holding.

"I think it's definitely the right thing to do to call on Islamic Republic to end the executions because they are unlawful executions," Bunger said. "They are unlawful trials that are taking place, and those people that are political prisoners they should be freed and they should receive a fair trial in a system where the rule of law is the base for decisions, and this is not the case."