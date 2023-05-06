Iran Executes Swedish Iranian Dissident

Iran said Saturday that it had executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident.

Habib Farajollah Chaab was convicted of the charge of “being corrupt on Earth” for his activities with Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, an Arab separatist group in Iran.

State television said the group launched an attack on a military parade in 2018 that killed 25.

Chaab was detained in Turkey in 2020 by Iranian security forces. The details of his arrest in Turkey by Iranian forces were not immediately clear.

Sweden had expressed concerns about Chaab’s Iranian arrest and conviction.

However, relations between Iran and Sweden were already tense, because Sweden handed down a life prison sentence to a former Iranian official for his part in the mass executions of political prisoners in Iran in 1988.

Some information for this report was provided by Reuters and Agence France-Presse.