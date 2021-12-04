Iran Fires Missile Over Natanz in Unannounced Air Defense Drill

Iranian air defenses fired a missile Saturday as part of an exercise over the central town of Natanz, which houses nuclear installations, state TV reported, after local residents reported hearing a large blast.

The TV said air defense units fired the missile to test a rapid reaction force over Natanz.

"Such exercises are carried out in a completely secure environment ... and there is no cause for concern," Army spokesman Shahin Taqikhani told the TV.



Iranian news agencies earlier reported a large explosion in the sky above Natanz but said there was no official explanation of the incident.

The semi-official Fars news agency quoted its reporter in nearby Badroud as saying a short blast was heard that was accompanied by an intense light in the sky.

The Islamic Republic says its nuclear ambitions are peaceful.