Iran executed two men by hanging Saturday, according to a statement from the country’s judiciary.

The men were identified as Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hossein.

They were hanged, the judiciary said, for killing a paramilitary official during nationwide protests following the death of a young women who had been detained for wearing her headscarf improperly.

Saturday’s hangings bring to four the number of protesters executed since the protests began in September.