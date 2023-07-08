Iran Hangs 2 Men Convicted of Attacking a Shi’ite Shrine

Iran executed two men Saturday convicted of involvement in an attack in October on a Shi’ite shrine in which at least 13 people were killed.

Stated media said the men were hanged early Saturday morning in Shiraz.

Iran media reported that the men said during their trial they had been in touch with Islamic State in Afghanistan and helped to organize the assault on the shrine.

CCTV footage from the attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was shown on state TV. A gunman seen in the footage died in a hospital from injuries received in the attack.

Islamic State was once viewed as a security threat across the Middle East. It has claimed responsibility for earlier attack in Iran, including the deadly twin attacks in 2017 on parliament ant the tomb o0f the Islamic Republic’s founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Some information for this story came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.