Iran on Monday hanged a man convicted of killing two clerics and wounding another in an April stabbing attack.

Iranian state television identified the man as Abdollatif Moradi.

The attack happened at the Iman Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad, a major pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims.

One of the clerics died instantly, while another died several days later.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.