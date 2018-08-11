Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Iran: 10 Militants Killed in Kurdish Area Near Iraq

  • Associated Press
FILE - Members of Iran's Revolutionary guard monitor an area as they stand on a hill top in the Hormuz area of southern Iran, April 24, 2010.

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard says it has killed 10 militants in a Kurdish region near the border with Iraq.

The Guard's website said Saturday that the 10 belonged to a “terrorist group affiliated with global arrogance,” referring to the United States, and that several other militants were wounded in clashes late Friday. The Guard did not say whether its forces suffered casualties.

The fighting took place near the Kurdish town of Oshnavieh, in an area that has seen occasional clashes between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists, as well as Islamic State-linked militants.

The Guard said it had confiscated a “remarkable” amount of arms, ammunition and communications equipment.

Last month at least 10 Iranian border guards were killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen near Iraqi border.

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG