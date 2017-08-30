Iran Rejects US Demand for Inspection of Its Military Sites

Iran on Tuesday dismissed U.S. demands for the inspection of Iranian military sites by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, shrugging off a request by America's ambassador to the U.N. as only a "dream."

Iran's government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht told reporters that the demand by Ambassador Nikki Haley wasn't worth any attention. Iran will not accept any inspection of its sites and "especially our military sites," he said.

In remarks broadcast by state TV, he said the sites and all information about them were "classified."

Last week, Haley said the United States wants inspections of Iranian military and nonmilitary sites to determine its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The deal saw Iran cap its nuclear activities in return for lifting of crippling sanctions.

In a televised interview later in the day, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also rejected the demands, saying "regulations dictate out relations with the [International Atomic Energy] Agency, not the United States."

He said Iran was still committed to the nuclear agreement, but "we do not accept bullying."