Iran Replaces Top Security Official

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi appointed a new head of the country’s top security body on Monday.

State media said Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a Revolutionary Guards commander, would serve as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

Ahmadian replaces Ali Shamkhani, who served in the post for a decade and played a key role in thawing relations with regional rival Saudi Arabia.

Ahmadian has served as the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ joint staff and the head of its strategic center.

