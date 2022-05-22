Accessibility links

Iran Revolutionary Guard Member Is Shot Dead in Tehran

Iran's Revolutionary Guard members stand in front of Shahab-3 missile which is displayed during the annual pro-Palestinians Al-Quds, or Jerusalem, Day rally in Tehran, April 29, 2022.
Tehran — 

An unidentified member of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard was killed outside his home in Tehran on Sunday by gunmen on a motorbike, state TV reported, giving only scant details about the attack.

The two assailants shot the victim five times as he entered his home in an alleyway in the eastern part of the capital, state media said.

Reports identified the target only as a "defender of the shrine," a reference to Iranians who fight against the extremist Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq within the Guard's elite Quds force that oversees operations abroad.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Security forces were pursuing the suspected assailants, state TV reported, without offering further details or giving a motive for the killing.

