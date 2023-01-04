Iran's Inflation Rate Topped 48% in December

Iran's statistics agency reported last month that inflation in December hit 48.5% compared to the same time a year earlier.

With that figure, the Statistical Center of Iran put inflation for the first nine months of the year at 45% overall.

According to World Bank data, the last time Iran had an inflation rate that high was in 1995, when it hit 49.7%.

The December inflation figure was slightly higher than in November when the Statistical Center of Iran reported inflation at 48.1% compared to the same month the prior year.