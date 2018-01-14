Iran: 55 Still Jailed in Tehran after Protests

Iran says 55 people are still being detained in the capital after hundreds were arrested during a wave of anti-government protests.



The semi-official Fars news agency quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi as saying there were around 400 protesters held across the country but that "some were released" Saturday and Sunday.



Last week, an Iranian reformist lawmaker, Mahmoud Sadeghi, said some 3,700 people were arrested across the country.



The protests, which began three weeks ago, were initially sparked by anger at the weak economy and official corruption, but escalated rapidly, with some protesters calling for the overthrow of the government. Clashes broke out at some protests, and at least 21 people were killed.



Iranian authorities say the protests have been waning in recent days.

