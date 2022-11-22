Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
VOA News on Iran

Iran Says it Enriches Uranium to 60% Purity at Fordo Site

FILE - A handout picture provided by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization shows Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (R) and the head of the Iranian Atomic Organization Ali Akbar Salehi (L) visiting the Fordo Uranium Conversion Facility, in Ir

Iran has begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at the country’s underground Fordo nuclear plant, official media reported Tuesday, describing it as a response to a resolution by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.

The step was seen as a significant addition to the country’s nuclear program.

Enrichment to 60% purity is one short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. Nonproliferation experts have warned in recent months that Iran now has enough 60%-enriched uranium to reprocess into fuel for at least one nuclear bomb.

Iran is already enriching to 60% purity at its Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran. Fordo is some 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of the capital of Tehran.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG