Iran Says Won't 'Seek Permission' to Boost Russia Ties

Iran's foreign ministry said Sunday it would not "seek permission from anyone" to expand relations with Russia, dismissing U.S. concerns over a growing military partnership between Tehran and Moscow.

Western countries have accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, allegedly used to attack Ukraine, and slapped sanctions on Tehran, which denies the allegations.

CIA chief William Burns told PBS television on Friday the military cooperation between Iran and Russia "poses real threats" to U.S. allies in the Middle East.

Nasser Kanani, spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, called the comments "baseless" and said they were part of a "U.S. propaganda war against Iran."

Tehran "acts independently in regulating its foreign relations and does not seek permission from anyone," Kanani said in a statement Sunday.

Iran's "national interests" dictate its policies, he added. "Cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields including defense is expanding within the framework of common interests... and is not against any third country."

White House national security spokesman John Kirby on December 9 called the Tehran-Moscow military partnership "harmful" to Ukraine, Iran's neighbors and the world.

Last month, Tehran admitted it had sent drones to Russia but insisted they were supplied before the invasion of Ukraine in February.