Iran Seizes Saudi Fishing Boat and Arrests Crew, News Agency Reports

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have detained a Saudi Arabian fishing boat and arrested its crew, the Iranian judiciary's website Mizan reported Friday.

A local official at the Iranian port city of Bushehr told Mizan that the reason for the detention was under investigation.

He did not elaborate on the nationality or the number of the detained crew.

Iran and its regional rival Saudi Arabia have been involved in proxy wars for decades in the Middle East, where each supports opposite sides in conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Iranian media reported last year that Saudi border guards had opened fire on Iranian fishing boats in the Gulf, killing a fisherman and arresting three others. Saudi Arabia said the vessel was carrying explosives, an allegation Iran denied.