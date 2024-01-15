Iran Sentences Nobel Laureate to Additional Prison Term

An Iranian court has sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi to additional time in prison for allegedly spreading propaganda against the Islamic Republic while behind bars.

According to a post on Instagram by Mohammadi's family, the Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced her to "15 months of imprisonment, two years of exile outside Tehran and neighboring provinces, two years of travel ban, two years of prohibition on joining social-political groups, and two years of prohibition on using a smartphone."

Mohammadi, a human rights activist, is currently behind bars in Evin Prison for spreading propaganda, defaming authorities and disobedience in prison. She has been in and out of prison for much of the past two decades.

Mohammadi's family said the new sentence was handed down on December 19 and that Mohammadi notably chose not to participate in the court proceedings.

"The verdict resembles a political statement against the defendant, repeatedly emphasizing that she incites and encourages the public and individuals to create commotion and turmoil, playing a game in favor of enemies beyond our borders, and disseminates propaganda against the government," Mohammadi's family said on Instagram.

The post also highlights that this marks the "fifth conviction" for Mohammadi from 2021 until now, with "three convictions" occurring during this period due to her activities within the prison.

It said that Mohammadi has been sentenced to a cumulative "12 years and three months in prison, 154 lashes, four months of community service, and two years of travel ban, expulsion, and social and political deprivations."

In recent days, Abram Paley, U.S. deputy special envoy for Iran, has renewed a call for Mohammadi's release.

While incarcerated, Mohammadi continues to raise awareness about the conditions of prisoners and expresses her views on various news and events.

She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year for campaigning for human rights in Iran. Her family accepted the prize in Oslo on her behalf in December.

Mohammadi is the second Iranian woman to receive the prize, following Shirin Ebadi, a lawyer and human rights activist honored with the prize in 2003.

Hossein Ahmadiniaz, a human rights lawyer in the Netherlands, previously told VOA that the international community is aware that the judgments against Mohammadi lack legal validity.