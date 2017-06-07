Iran Blames Saudi Arabia for Tehran Attacks

Iran's Revolutionary Guards are blaming Saudi Arabia for a pair of terror attacks Wednesday at symbolic locations in Tehran.

"This terrorist attack happened only a week after the meeting between the U.S. president and the [Saudi] backward leaders who support terrorists. The fact that Islamic State has claimed responsibility proves that they were involved in the brutal attack,” the statement read.

The Islamic State group says it is responsible for the attacks that left at least 12 people dead and 42 others wounded at Iran's parliament building and a shrine to late leader Ayatollah Khomeini.

IS militants immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. It marks the first time the Sunni Muslim group admitted it staged an attack in the majority Shi’ite Muslim country.

Six of the attackers were killed by Iranian security forces.

The attacks began before noon when several men dressed as women, stormed the parliament building and killed a security guard. One attacker blew himself up inside the building and three gunmen were reported killed by police after they took several hostages.

Ali Larijani, the speaker of parliament, called the attack a "minor incident" perpetrated by "some cowardly terrorists." He said "serious measures" would be taken against those responsible.

The shrine attack began about 30 minutes after the parliament attack, and involved three gunmen and a suicide bomber who stormed the site, killing at least one person and wounding several others, according to Iranian media. The reports said police arrested at least one of the attackers and killed another.

The Islamic State extremist group is at war with Iranian-backed groups in Syria, and Iran views Iran's Shi’ite majority as apostates deserving of death.