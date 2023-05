Iran on Thursday unveiled a new liquid-fueled ballistic missile.

State media said the missile has a range of 2,000 kilometers with a 1,500-kilogram warhead.

State television showed what it said was a successful test launch of the missile.

Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the missile could be readied for launch in a short period of time.

