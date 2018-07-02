Protesters, Police Clash at Iranian Demonstration Over Water

Clashes between police and protesters in southwestern Iran left several people injured early Sunday.

The demonstrations in Khorramshahr had been largely peaceful for several days as people complained about water shortages and pollution in the region.

Videos circulated online showed protesters throwing stones and confronting security forces, while state television showed images of buildings with broken windows. Gunfire could also be heard in some videos. Police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said no one was killed in the clashes. His deputy Hossein Zolfaghari said 11 people were injured, including 10 police officers and one civilian.

Much of Iran is facing drought conditions, which analysts say the government has made worse by mismanagement.

The country has also seen protests against its economic situation, including last week in Tehran, amid a plummet in the value of Iran's currency and a rise in inflation.

The economy is facing added pressure since U.S. President Donald Trump's decision in May to withdraw from the international agreement limited Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.